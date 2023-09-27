UArizona has tribute to Professor Thomas Meixner planned for Thursday, Oct. 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona community is paying respect to Professor Thomas Meixner, Ph.D. with a tribute exactly a year after his murder.

This memorial is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center, 1615 E. 2nd St. A prayer and mass dedicated to Professor Meixner is also planned for 5 p.m.

"Dr. Meixner was beloved by his students and colleagues, both here at the University and around the world," UArizona President Robert C. Robbins, M.D. said of the former professor and head of the world-renowned Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. "His tragic killing left a lasting mark on our campus and in the hearts of those who knew him."

He tells KGUN 9 those involved in planning the tribute are partnering with Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences officials and the Newman Center. Though the Newman Center is Catholic based, the noon service provided for attendees is non-denominational and open to everyone.

Organizers are also planning on live streaming the event.

President Robbins confirms mental health advocates will remain on site for anyone needing support. UArizona students and employees will also have access to counselors and physiological services.

"Last fall more than 150 people contributed a total of $85,000 to a fund honoring Dr. Meixner," President Robbins shared. "The endowed fund will be based out of the College of Science and will support graduate students studying subsurface hydrogeology in the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences."

Prior to the beginning of the tribute, The College of Science, working with Facilities Management, will install a spotlight at 8 a.m. for 24 hours in honor of Professor Meixner. Additionally, UArizona will not play its usual "Bear Down" fight song on Thursday out of respect for the professor's death.