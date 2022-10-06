Watch Now
Family of Dr. Thomas Meixner releases statement

Posted at 10:48 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 14:22:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The family of Dr. Thomas Meixner, who was killed yesterday on the University of Arizona campus, has shared the following statement with KGUN 9:

There are no words. We can try to put it into writing, but there will never be words to describe this crushing loss. Thomas Meixner was an incredible son, brother, husband, father, uncle, colleague and friend. He loved his family, friends, coworkers, the University of Arizona and the greater Tucson community. He always focused on helping others in all he did. The loss of Tom has left a giant emptiness in our hearts.

He was a great man, a deeply faith-filled and devoted husband and father. He was passionate about Hydrology, and one of the last acts he performed on this earth was to teach a class. He described his work as “making the world better through biogeochemistry,” but to us, he was trying to save the world’s most precious resource.

He recently retweeted the following quote, “Hope is not optimism, which expects things to turn out well, but something rooted in the conviction that there is good worth working for.” Tom certainly lived this. He will be forever loved and missed by so many who knew him.

Dr. Meixner was Professor and Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

Colleagues in his field have also shared memories of Dr. Meixner, condolences and memories of his contributions to the science of Hydrology.

