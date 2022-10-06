Family of Dr. Thomas Meixner releases statement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The family of Dr. Thomas Meixner, who was killed yesterday on the University of Arizona campus, has shared the following statement with KGUN 9:

There are no words. We can try to put it into writing, but there will never be words to describe this crushing loss. Thomas Meixner was an incredible son, brother, husband, father, uncle, colleague and friend. He loved his family, friends, coworkers, the University of Arizona and the greater Tucson community. He always focused on helping others in all he did. The loss of Tom has left a giant emptiness in our hearts.



He was a great man, a deeply faith-filled and devoted husband and father. He was passionate about Hydrology, and one of the last acts he performed on this earth was to teach a class. He described his work as “making the world better through biogeochemistry,” but to us, he was trying to save the world’s most precious resource.



He recently retweeted the following quote, “Hope is not optimism, which expects things to turn out well, but something rooted in the conviction that there is good worth working for.” Tom certainly lived this. He will be forever loved and missed by so many who knew him.





Dr. Meixner was Professor and Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

Colleagues in his field have also shared memories of Dr. Meixner, condolences and memories of his contributions to the science of Hydrology.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Thomas Meixner (@tmeixner) and send our support and sympathy to his family, friends, and colleagues at the University of Arizona. pic.twitter.com/x2WYrKYZpK — AGU (American Geophysical Union) (@theAGU) October 6, 2022

The AMS Committee on Hydrology offers its sincere condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues of Dr. Thomas Meixner (@tmeixner) on his tragic passing, who was a valued and beloved member in the field of Hydrology. — AMS Committee on Hydrology (@AMSHydrology) October 6, 2022

The University of Arizona is mourning today for Dr. Tom Meixner, shot and killed on the afternoon of 5 Oct. 2022.

Tom was an exemplary academician and Professor and Dept. Head of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.https://t.co/LHkYIoi7p6 pic.twitter.com/3MLn7Rg5zk — AZ Geological Survey (@AZGeology) October 6, 2022

