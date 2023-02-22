Watch Now
Change of venue denied for UArizona shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County Superior Court judge denied a change of venue motion by defendant Murad Dervish, who is accused of shooting and killing hydrology professor Thomas Meixner in October of 2022.

The court held the Tuesday hearing as defense argued that publicity surrounding the case would influence potential jurors, leading to a chance Dervish would be unable to receive a fair trial this coming fall.

Judge Howard Fell denied the motion, stating that the defense failed to meet the burden of proof that no jury could be impartial in the trial, which is set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 19.

According to the court calendar, the next hearing related to the Dervish case is scheduled on Monday, May 8.

Dervish is currently being held without bond.

