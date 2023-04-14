Watch Now
WATCH: UArizona delivers safety update Friday, April 14

President Robert Robbins, others discuss campus safety updates since PAX Report release in March
Posted at 3:18 AM, Apr 14, 2023
The University of Arizona will hold a livestreamed safety update Friday, April 14 at 8 a.m., related to the recommendations from the recently-released report following up on the on-campus murder of hydrology professor Dr. Thomas Meixner in 2022.

In late March, the independently-compiled report from the PAX Group provided 33 recommendations for the university, including the formation of a Threat Assessment Management Team, and use of improved alert systems.

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins, Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson and 17th U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona will present the update, as well as progress so far.

