WATCH: UArizona delivers safety update Friday, April 14

In the video player: UArizona releases report

The University of Arizona will hold a livestreamed safety update Friday, April 14 at 8 a.m., related to the recommendations from the recently-released report following up on the on-campus murder of hydrology professor Dr. Thomas Meixner in 2022.

In late March, the independently-compiled report from the PAX Group provided 33 recommendations for the university, including the formation of a Threat Assessment Management Team, and use of improved alert systems.

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins, Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson and 17th U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona will present the update, as well as progress so far.

Watch here starting at 8 a.m. Friday, 14:

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

