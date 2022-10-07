Candlelight vigil to be held for Dr. Thomas Meixner at University of Arizona

The University of Arizona says a candlelight vigil will be held in honor of Thomas Meixner.

The vigil will be held at the UArizona Mall, east of Old Main at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. If there is a chance of rain then the vigil will be moved to the Old Main veranda.

UArizona President Robert C. Robbins and Father Emmanuel Taylor will speak at the vigil.

Dr. Thomas Meixner was a professor and head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, who tragically died during a shooting on campus.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The following is a statement from Dr. Meixner's family.

He was a great man, a deeply faith-filled and devoted husband and father. He was passionate about Hydrology, and one of the last acts he performed on this earth was to teach a class. He described his work as “making the world better through biogeochemistry,” but to us, he was trying to save the world’s most precious resource.