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Pat Parris spearheads "The Giving Project – Doing Well, by Doing Good" in partnership with the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. The first week of each month Pat presents a new nonprofit organization that is making a positive impact in our community and asks you to consider making a donation. Even $5 or $10 will make a difference for those in need.

This August, the KGUN 9 Giving Project looks at Clínica Amistad, a nonprofit that provides free primary health care, preventive services, and education to people in need

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The Giving Project

Southside nonprofit provides free primary health care to people in need

Pat Parris

You can donate to Clínica Amistad directly through this link.

Thank you to our generous viewers for supporting our July Giving Project for Ironwood Pig Sanctuary. An estimated $4,500 was raised over the course of the month.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF SOUTHERN ARIZONA

In the video below, learn how the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona connects donors to the causes they care about, serving as a vital link between philanthropy and the community’s needs.

How the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona is helping non-profits succeed

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026
  • $38,244 - April 2026
  • $1,270 - May 2026
  • $4,404 - June 2026
  • $4,500 - July 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $336,606.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

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