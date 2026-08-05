Pat Parris spearheads "The Giving Project – Doing Well, by Doing Good" in partnership with the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. The first week of each month Pat presents a new nonprofit organization that is making a positive impact in our community and asks you to consider making a donation. Even $5 or $10 will make a difference for those in need.
This August, the KGUN 9 Giving Project looks at Clínica Amistad, a nonprofit that provides free primary health care, preventive services, and education to people in need
You can donate to Clínica Amistad directly through this link.
Thank you to our generous viewers for supporting our July Giving Project for Ironwood Pig Sanctuary. An estimated $4,500 was raised over the course of the month.
ABOUT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF SOUTHERN ARIZONA
In the video below, learn how the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona connects donors to the causes they care about, serving as a vital link between philanthropy and the community’s needs.
GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH
TOTAL TO DATE - $336,606.60
TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.
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