Pat Parris spearheads "The Giving Project – Doing Well, by Doing Good" in partnership with the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. The first week of each month Pat presents a new nonprofit organization that is making a positive impact in our community and asks you to consider making a donation. Even $5 or $10 will make a difference for those in need.

This August, the KGUN 9 Giving Project looks at Clínica Amistad, a nonprofit that provides free primary health care, preventive services, and education to people in need