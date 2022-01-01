Caleb Fernandez

Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb J. Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre.

After earning his bachelor's degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him to utilize his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management and brand representation.