UA Police: Multiple weapons found in suspect’s car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several weapons and a device with the potential to prevent cellphone tracking were found in the car belonging to Murad Dervish, the ex-student charged with shooting and killing University of Arizona Professor Thomas Meixner.

The discoveries are alleged in search warrant documents associated with the case.

Authorities say after the shooting Dervish was driving towards Mexico on Arizona Highway 85, about 30 miles south of Gila Bend.

The search warrant inventory of his car lists:



A 9mm semiautomatic handgun. (Police say Meixner was killed with a 9mm weapon)

A .25 Caliber handgun

A machete

6 knives

A spray can of MACE

3 cellphones, including one in a Faraday bag

Faraday devices are containers that prevent electronic emissions from escaping from, or reaching an electronic device. A cellphone in a Faraday bag would not connect to any cellphone towers that could detect the phone or help document its movements.

The warrant inventory also lists two suitcases and an assortment of clothes allegedly found in the vehicle.

University of Arizona Police say a search of the house Dervish had been renting found knife boxes and sheaths and eviction paperwork.

Other court records show Dervish had been ordered evicted in late September.

