UArizona faculty committee claims 'systemic failures' led to campus shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona General Faculty Committee On University Safety For All is claiming systemic failures allowed a campus shooting to happen on Oct. 5, 2022.

KGUN 9 previously confirmed suspect Murad Dervish was expelled the prior academic year, but continued threatening professors within the Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences (HAS) Department.

Thomas Meixner, Ph.D. was one of those.

According to the newly released report, his last dying words were, “I knew you were going to do this!”

Committee members stated:

The murder of Professor Thomas Meixner at the University of Arizona was not a random act of violence, but the deadly conclusion of numerous episodes of harassment, intimidation, and threat from a former graduate student, Murad Dervish, for almost one year.

In addition to intimidating his science professors, the report also reveals Dervish harassed a female undergraduate student and dean of students administrator.

However, the student says after submitting five police reports, she was told there was nothing the University of Arizona Police Department could do. She shared the following the with the committee:

I was literally begging him, ‘can you give a blanket no contact order for the department’ and he said it wasn’t in his power.



Then I said, ‘so you are not going to do anything until anyone gets killed, are you?’



And he just looked at me and said nothing and did nothing.

This report also details many examples of Dervish's racism and and eventual misdemeanor charges. Albeit, they say those were "separate from other claims of threat, intimidation, and harassment made on behalf of HAS faculty and students."

To view the full report, please explore below.