UArizona suspected shooter court hearing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The man accused of fatally shooting University of Arizona Hydrology professor Thomas Meixner had a court hearing Monday.

Murad Dervish is charged with first degree murder in the on-campus shooting of Meixner in October 2022.

The university had expelled Dervish from the program.

In court Monday, Judge Howard Fell ruled that the prosecution must turn over all documents in the case —including U of A emails dating back to August 2021 through June 2022—to defense attorneys.

Dervish's next court hearing is scheduled for August.