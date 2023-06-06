Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UArizona suspected shooter court hearing

Judge rules all documents must be turned over to defense.
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 21:18:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The man accused of fatally shooting University of Arizona Hydrology professor Thomas Meixner had a court hearing Monday.

Murad Dervish is charged with first degree murder in the on-campus shooting of Meixner in October 2022.

The university had expelled Dervish from the program.

In court Monday, Judge Howard Fell ruled that the prosecution must turn over all documents in the case —including U of A emails dating back to August 2021 through June 2022—to defense attorneys.

Dervish's next court hearing is scheduled for August.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!