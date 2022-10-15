Professor Thomas Meixner's wife and sons give heartfelt speeches at his funeral

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Looking from outside his funeral, it’s easy to see that Thomas Meixner wore many hats. He was Scout Master for the St. Cyril Church’s Boys Scout troop. He was the head of hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Arizona. He was a mentor to his son’s teammates on the Salpointe Cross Country team, and a friend to all.

Every aisle was filled with family and friends.

Meixner’s sons, Brendan and Sean, and his wife Kathleen spoke through their tears about his life. They said he was masterful at being present with others and he exuded goodness in everything he did. Meixner was taller than most but would hug like a teddy bear. And he was a living encyclopedia, who talked about everything under the sun and the sun itself.

Friends and family comforted each other after the heartfelt service. Many brought to tears by the loss of a man who’s life was so full, but cut too short. Members of Meixner’s family carried his casket out of the church. And Meixner was then taken with a police escort to holy hope cemetery, where only those closest to him could lay his body to rest.

The day after Meixner’s death, there was 1.25 inches of rain near the University. As the Head of the Hydrology Department, Meixner loved the rain. His family says they saw it as his last gift before leaving the earth.

----

