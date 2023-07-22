Watch Now
Court will test expelled UArizona student accused of killing professor for insanity

Trial scheduled to begin in September
Dervish will go to trial in September 2023 for the murder of Dr. Thomas Meixner at the University of Arizona.
Posted at 7:18 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 22:18:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Murad Dervish is getting a guilty but insane evaluation (GEI) before his trial begins.

Pima County Judge Howard Fell ordered Dr. James Sullivan to conduct the GEI evaluation at the county jail at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31st.

Dervish is accused of killing Professor Thomas Meixner on campus in October of last year. He was a former graduate student in the University of Arizona's Hydrology school, and a former student of Meixner's.

RELATED: Attorney's Office reports two misdemeanor complaints against Dervish prior to shooting

Dervish is scheduled for trial in September. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police reports showed an unlocked door made it easier for the accused gunman to reach Meixner.

Since then, the university has re-evaluated security on campus.

