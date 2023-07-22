Court will test expelled UArizona student accused of killing professor for insanity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Murad Dervish is getting a guilty but insane evaluation (GEI) before his trial begins.
Pima County Judge Howard Fell ordered Dr. James Sullivan to conduct the GEI evaluation at the county jail at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31st.
Dervish is accused of killing Professor Thomas Meixner on campus in October of last year. He was a former graduate student in the University of Arizona's Hydrology school, and a former student of Meixner's.
RELATED: Attorney's Office reports two misdemeanor complaints against Dervish prior to shooting
Dervish is scheduled for trial in September. He has pleaded not guilty.
Police reports showed an unlocked door made it easier for the accused gunman to reach Meixner.
Since then, the university has re-evaluated security on campus.
Related:
- UA Murder suspect: Contacts describe rage and anger
- Neighbors of the UA murder suspect said they've had issues with him for a year
- UArizona faculty committee finds 'systemic failures' after campus shooting
——-
Jeff Rosenfield joined KGUN 9 in July of 2022. He has a background in writing, as well as photography and other visual mediums. He graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication at the Arizona State University in May of 2022.