Court will test expelled UArizona student accused of killing professor for insanity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Murad Dervish is getting a guilty but insane evaluation (GEI) before his trial begins.

Pima County Judge Howard Fell ordered Dr. James Sullivan to conduct the GEI evaluation at the county jail at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31st.

Dervish is accused of killing Professor Thomas Meixner on campus in October of last year. He was a former graduate student in the University of Arizona's Hydrology school, and a former student of Meixner's.

Dervish is scheduled for trial in September. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police reports showed an unlocked door made it easier for the accused gunman to reach Meixner.

Since then, the university has re-evaluated security on campus.

