Pima County Judge: Dervish to be held without bond

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At a court hearing on Thursday, Oct. 20, a Pima County Superior Court Judge says Murad Dervish will be held without bond.

Attorneys representing the state in State of Arizona vs. Murad Can Dervish argued that Dervish has shown a pattern of dangerous behavior in the past, while a student at both the University of Arizona and San Diego State University.

Despite Dervish's attorneys making an argument that the prosecution has failed to meet the burden of proof that Dervish is a dangerous individual, the judge said the burden has been met and Dervish will be held without bond.

Dervish was charged with first degree murder, as well as six other felonies, following his Oct. 5 arrest for a University of Arizona campus shooting that resulted in the death of hydrology professor Dr. Thomas Meixner.

Prior to that, the university had banned Dervish from campus for "behavior directed against university personnel, and twice pursued criminal charges against him.

