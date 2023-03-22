Rain gauge memorial installed at Holy Hope Cemetery in memory of late Dr. Thomas Meixner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been nearly six months since the tragic death of Dr. Thomas Meixner, the University of Arizona's Hydrology professor and department head, who was shot and killed on campus in October.

Those who knew the professor are remembering him in a way that will continue the work he was so passionate about throughout his career.

Assistant research professor Dr. Neha Gupta describes Dr. Meixner as 'gregarious' and 'brilliant.' Dr. Gupta was one hand in helping make this memorial possible.

"We were at the cemetery just looking at other memorials that people had and things that people leave on gravesites that are very personal to the people there," Dr. Gupta said.

Dr. Gupta says before his passing, Dr. Meixner was an avid citizen scientist, using the Rainlog Network to track and record data from rain gauges in people's backyards.

When the idea of installing a rain gauge in memory of Dr. Meixner came about, it seemed like a perfect fit. Once the idea began turning into a reality, Pima County Regional Flood Control District offered to maintain and operate the memorial.

"And so, we thought, 'oh, it would be great to have a rain gauge just knowing who he was,'" Dr. Gupta said.

Interim department head and Professor Christian Castro, who worked closely with the late professor, says he loved 'all things hydrology.'

"When we think about his work in the local Tucson area, it was really 'how do we better characterize our water resources locally to have a more sustainable Tucson?' This really went to his love of hydrology and also his passion for this local area of Tucson," Castro said.

"He leaves us behind a legacy in this field of biogeochemistry."

A legacy that is being memorialized in a newly built rain gauge, installed just walking distance from his grave at Holy Hope Cemetery.

Supporting Dr. Meixner's passion, this rain gauge will work to collect rain and send an electronic signal to servers where officials can record the data. The memorial can also report directly to the National Weather Service and warn officials of upcoming heavy rainfall.

"When I think about Tom, it's the phrase 'making the world a better place through biogeochemistry'," Castro said.

The university has also planted a permanent flower bed around the John W. Harshbarger building sign on campus. Those who knew and loved the professor can leave letters for his surviving family.

Breanna Isbell

Breanna Isbell