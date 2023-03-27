WATCH LIVE: UArizona President to address campus safety Monday

In the video player: Previous team KGUN 9 coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins will address the public over school safety concerns Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Monday the university released to the public an independent report compiled following the on-campus killing of hydrology professor Dr. Thomas Meixner in October 2022. The report, prepared by security experts from PAX Group, reviewed campus safety measures and the school's handling of the Oct. 5 shooting and threats leading up to it.

The group found several weaknesses in areas related to the university's threat assessments and public safety response, among other areas:

A review of the University environment highlights the fact that the University does not consistently or centrally coordinate training, awareness or reporting of safety and security concerns;



nor does it have a clearly published or utilized reporting system for threats and disruptive behavior;, including the clear ability to make anonymous reports of threatening or concerning behavior.



The reporting function found on the TAMT [Threat Assesment Management Team] website is not commonly the method used to report concerns;



most often concerns are circulated internally when such concerns are brought to the attention of individuals who serve or have served on TAMT in the normal course of their full-time positions.

Robbins addressed the findings in a public statement online:

As you will read in their report...delivered to me by the PAX Group Friday, there were systemic issues across three main themes:



understanding and managing threats, providing a consistent and compassionate response, and the decentralization of communications.



For those failures, I accept responsibility on behalf of the University and commit — once again — to all of you and to the Meixner family that we will do all that we can to prevent another tragedy.

Robbins says the univeristy will use the 33 recommendations from PAX as a "meaningful guide" moving forward.

Multiple reports released following the shooting showed the suspect, a former graduate student, had made ongoing threats toward Meixner and the department.

