UArizona President: University pursued charges against Dervish prior to shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a letter addressed to students and colleagues, University of Arizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins detailed the steps university officials and campus police took "to address the threatening behavior from the former student" Murad Dervish, who shot and killed hydrology professor Dr. Thomas Meixner on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5.

"If we could have done better, we will acknowledge it and make changes," said Robbins. "But I do believe it is important for you to know that the University took action in regard to the conduct directed toward Professor Meixner and others."

According to the letter, university officials twice sought charges against Dervish with the Pima County Attorney's Office. The first attempt to seek charges came during the spring semester of this year. The second, in September.

Robbins says PCAO "declined to move forward with charges."

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover's office released a statement in response to the letter, saying "The University of Arizona Police Department did bring two proposed misdemeanor complaints about former student Murad Dervish to our attention, and both times those concerns were given our full attention. However, in neither instance did the facts of the complaint meet the evidentiary requirements for charging him with the crime of Threats and Intimidation at that time."

Below is the full statement from Conover's office:

The full timeline of UArizona actions taken against Dervish, provided in the letter from Robbins to students and university colleagues reads as follows:

In January 2022, the former student initially was prohibited from University property.

In February 2022, the Dean of Students determined that the former student had violated the Student Code of Conduct and recommended expulsion for his behavior directed at University personnel.

The University assisted the Department of Hydrology & Atmospheric Sciences in moving faculty.

Department leadership was provided with pictures of the former student to distribute to members of the department with instructions on how and when to call police.

The University changed the entry passwords for rooms to which the former student had access as a graduate student.

The University contacted the former student’s previous educational institution to ascertain additional information about his history, but to no avail.

The University educated impacted faculty on the legal options available to them—including the filing of harassment charges and injunctions—as well as the opportunity to pursue criminal charges against the former student with the Pima County Attorney’s Office (PCAO).

In the Spring of 2022, UAPD brought information forward to the PCAO in an attempt to charge the former student based on his communications directed toward a University staff member. The PCAO declined to move forward with charges.

University of Arizona Police Department (UAPD) officers made at least two visits to the former student’s home to follow up on threats he had made against University personnel. Officers spoke with him on one of those occasions in April.

In June 2022, at the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings following his appeal, the former student was formally expelled. Upon expulsion from the University, he was permanently banned from campus and university activities.

In August 2022, the University diverted incoming emails from the former student to University email accounts into a separate email account that could be reviewed by UAPD and certain other parties.

In mid-September 2022, UAPD again sought charges against the former student by bringing information forward to PCAO regarding the former student’s harassment of faculty. As of this date, the PCAO has not notified UAPD of its determination on those charges.

KGUN 9 reached out to the University of Arizona for an interview with Dr. Robbins. KGUN 9 has not granted an interview on this subject.

KGUN 9 is awaiting a response from UAPD on this subject.

