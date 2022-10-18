Watch Now
Murad Dervish could face seven charges for UArizona shooting

Including first degree murder
Alexandra Contreras
UAPD responding to a shooting threat in front of the Harshbarger Building on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 13:29:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Murad Dervish, who was arrested for shooting and killing University of Arizona Professor Dr. Thomas Meixner on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5, could face seven charges.

The Pima County Superior Court website shows Dervish is facing seven charges, including first degree murder.

Dervish is facing seven charges, according to information from the Pima County Superior Court:

  • Murder in the first degree
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Burglary in the first degree
  • Misconduct involving weapons
  • Three counts of endangerment

Dervish has a bond hearing on Thursday, Oct. 20. He is currently being held without bond.

The arraignment for Dervish has been set for Monday, Oct. 24.

