Murad Dervish could face seven charges for UArizona shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Murad Dervish, who was arrested for shooting and killing University of Arizona Professor Dr. Thomas Meixner on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5, could face seven charges.
The Pima County Superior Court website shows Dervish is facing seven charges, including first degree murder.
Dervish is facing seven charges, according to information from the Pima County Superior Court:
- Murder in the first degree
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Burglary in the first degree
- Misconduct involving weapons
- Three counts of endangerment
Dervish has a bond hearing on Thursday, Oct. 20. He is currently being held without bond.
The arraignment for Dervish has been set for Monday, Oct. 24.
