UA Police Chief resigns, University Provost taking new assignment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - The Police Chief at University of Arizona has resigned effective immediately. University President Doctor Robert Robbins announced the resignation of Chief Paula Balafas in an email to University staff Monday morning.

An Oro Valley Police Officer, who formerly served with UAPD will serve as interim Chief.

There are other important staff changes including Provost Liesl Folks stepping down from that job overseeing many UA operations and moving to establish a new Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing ay UA.

The UA Provost webpage describes the position’s duties as “...the chief academic officer of the university and oversees all academic programs, faculty affairs, student affairs, as well as libraries, Arizona International, Arizona Online, and student support services.”

The memo from the University President does not mention the murder of Professor Thomas Meixner as a factor in the changes but the University has been heavily criticized since the killing. A former graduate student, barred from the University for allegedly creating a long history of threatening incidents, is charged with the murder.

The Pax Report, which the University commissioned in the aftermath of the murder cites numerous shortfalls and lost opportunities to reduce the risk from the man now charged with Professor Meixner’s murder.

The email from Doctor Robbins cites the establishment of a new Office of Public Safety, new procedures for reporting threats, and lists members of a ten person Campus Safety Advisory Commission.

