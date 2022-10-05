Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

UAPD responding to shooting threat on campus

Alexandra Contreras
UAPD responding to shooting on campus in front of the Harshbarger Building.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 17:42:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona Police have shared that they are currently responding to a shooting at the Harshbarger Building on campus.

UAPD says they have identified a male suspect, who has left the scene. Police are currently looking for him.

According to UAPD, the suspect is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall, around 35 years of age and has short brown hair, and is wearing a blue baseball cap and a dark colored backpack.

The building is located near Second Street and Mountain Avenue, northwest of the student union.

They are asking people to stay away from the immediate area.

UAPD responding to a shooting threat in front of the Harshbarger Building on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Details are limited and KGUN 9 will have more information as the story develops.

