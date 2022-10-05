UAPD responding to shooting threat on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona Police have shared that they are currently responding to a shooting at the Harshbarger Building on campus.

UAPD says they have identified a male suspect, who has left the scene. Police are currently looking for him.

According to UAPD, the suspect is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall, around 35 years of age and has short brown hair, and is wearing a blue baseball cap and a dark colored backpack.

The building is located near Second Street and Mountain Avenue, northwest of the student union.

They are asking people to stay away from the immediate area.

Stay away from Harshbarger bldg. Male suspect was ID'd but no longer on scene. Police currently looking for him. — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) October 5, 2022

Alexandra Contreras UAPD responding to a shooting threat in front of the Harshbarger Building on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Details are limited and KGUN 9 will have more information as the story develops.

Police responded to Harshbarger bldg for a shooting. Stay away from surrounding area. More to follow — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) October 5, 2022

