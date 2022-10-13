Public services, memorial fund for University of Arizona professor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is remembering Dr. Thomas Meixner, the professor and hydrology department head killed in an on-campus shooting Wednesday, Oct. 5 with a memorial fund.

The Dr. Thomas Meixner Memorial Fund "was established to honor his legacy, and the family will direct it to a University of Arizona cause meaningful to them," according to the university website.

Online donations can be made at the UArizona website's crowdfunding page.

"Tom was a wonderful person, whose larger-than-life approach to being and doing inspired those around him and elevated the community. The world is different without him."



~ Carmala Garzione, dean of the College of Science



Dr. Meixner was a cancer survivor with a "positive and forward-moving approach," Garizone said.

His funeral and remembrance services are open to the public:



St. Cyril of Alexandria Parish

4725 E. Pima St.

Visitation, Rosary and Remembrance services

Thursday, Oct. 13

5 p.m. | Visitation 6 p.m. |Rosary 6:30 - 8 p.m. | Remembrance

Funeral Mass

Friday, Oct. 14

10 a.m.



Meixner completed his doctorate from the University of Arizona in hydrology and water resources in 1999 and taught at the University of California, Riverside before eventually returning to UArizona where he eventually became head of the hydrology and atmospheric sciences department in 2019.

University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins called him "an international force in his field of hydrology and atmospheric sciences and a kind and warm man, had a tremendous impact on his department and the students he mentored."