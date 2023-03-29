Report: UArizona Faculty Senate votes 'no confidence' in Robbins, management team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UArizona president Robert Robbins and his management staff face a vote of "no confidence" from the UA Faculty Senate.

The Faculty Senate denounced Robbins and his management team for the failure of due diligence to protect the safety of hydrology professor Thomas Meixner, who was killed in an October campus shooting.

According to the Arizona Republic, the Faculty Senate released this statement:

“We call on the administration to demonstrate progress towards a comprehensive risk management system and accountability by specific personnel actions in the Senior Leadership Team, University of Arizona Police Department, Office of General Counsel and Dean of Students Office."

KGUN 9 has reached out to Robbins for comment.

The vote came after the family of slain hydrology professor Thomas Meixner filed a $9 million damage claim against the Arizona Board of Regents.

Former grad student Murad Dervish allegedly shot and killed Meixner. Dervish had been banned from campus after being accused a threatening behavior.

The claim is not a lawsuit. The Board of Regents has 60 days to reach an agreement with the Meixner family before the family can potentially go ahead with a suit. The Republic reported that Board of Regents Chair Lyndel Manson sent a letter of support for Robbins to the Faculty Senate chair.

