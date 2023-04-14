Faculty responds to UArizona new safety policies

TUCSON, Ariz. — Members of the UArizona faculty are closely watching how the university implements the new safety policies outlined Friday morning. KGUN 9's Pat Parris spoke with professor Leila Hudson after the safety update from University President, Dr. Robert Robbins.

Hudson said she's cautiously optimistic about the plan.

"My concern as the chair of the faculty is whether change is coming fast enough," said Hudson.

Professor Hudson said the steps announced Friday by President Robbins are good first steps, but she still has questions about organizational culture and institutional practices when it comes to dealing with possible threats on campus.

"They have to do with making everyone feel safe, welcome and heard on campus," Hudson said. "Those are the changes that we need to see quickly going forward. I think the President understands that."

Hudson headed up a committee that looked into the university's response to the shooting death of Professor Thomas Meixner last year on campus. She was also part of the U of A Faculty Senate's vote of "no confidence" of Dr. Robbins and his management team last month. She said it was meant as a wake up call, and she believes Dr. Robbins listened.

"The president has personally assured me, and many others, of his new attention to these matters," Hudson told KGUN. "But building the structures is going to take time and building the trust is going to take even more time and we need to see that starting now."

Professor Hudson also said the University missed an opportunity this week to demonstrate the new procedures when they canceled in-person classes at the law school because of a possible threat without providing much communication.

