Attorney's Office reports two misdemeanor complaints against Dervish prior to shooting

County Prosecutor responds to President Robbins letter on the deadly UArizona shooting
KGUN9 On Your Side
Posted at 7:07 AM, Oct 18, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The Attorney's Office says the University of Arizona police brought them two misdemeanor complaints about Murad Dervish, the ex-student charged with shooting and killing University of Arizona Professor Dr. Thomas Meixner.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover's office released a statement in response to the letter, saying "The University of Arizona Police Department did bring two proposed misdemeanor complaints about former student Murad Dervish to our attention, and both times those concerns were given our full attention. However, in neither instance did the facts of the complaint meet the evidentiary requirements for charging him with the crime of Threats and Intimidation at that time."

In a letter addressed to students and colleagues, on Monday, Oct. 17, University of Arizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins detailed the steps university officials and campus police took "to address the threatening behavior from the former student."

"If we could have done better, we will acknowledge it and make changes," said Robbins. "But I do believe it is important for you to know that the University took action in regard to the conduct directed toward Professor Meixner and others."

