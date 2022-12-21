Watch Now
Trial set for man accused of killing UArizona professor

Dervish will go to trial in September 2023 for the murder of Dr. Thomas Meixner at the University of Arizona.
Posted at 7:20 PM, Dec 20, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Murad Dervish, the man accused for killing a University of Arizona professor in October, has their trial date set for 2023.

On Dec. 20, 2022, a Pima County judge set Dervish's trial date for September of next year.

Dervish is charged with First Degree Murder in the killing of Doctor Thomas Meixner.

Dr. Mexiner was a professor and department head of hydrology and atmospheric sciences for U of A.

The defense asked for a the trial's date to be moved to another time but no ruling has been made yet.

