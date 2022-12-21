Trial set for man accused of killing UArizona professor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Murad Dervish, the man accused for killing a University of Arizona professor in October, has their trial date set for 2023.

On Dec. 20, 2022, a Pima County judge set Dervish's trial date for September of next year.

Dervish is charged with First Degree Murder in the killing of Doctor Thomas Meixner.

Dr. Mexiner was a professor and department head of hydrology and atmospheric sciences for U of A.

The defense asked for a the trial's date to be moved to another time but no ruling has been made yet.