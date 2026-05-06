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Nonprofit provides no-cost mental health support to Southern Arizonans

Because it's Mental Health Awareness Month, KGUN 9's Giving Project is shining a spotlight on NAMI Southern Arizona, which provides no-cost mental health advocacy, to all affected by mental illness.
Nonprofit provides no-cost mental health support to Southern Arizonans
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David Delawder, executive director of National Alliance of Mental Illness, Southern Arizona, said it is not uncommon for a family to call the nonprofit with concerns.

"Their loved one maybe isn't going to work or there (are) problems in school and they just don't know where to turn to," Delawder said.

Because it's Mental Health Awareness Month, KGUN 9's Giving Project is shining a spotlight on NAMI, which provides no-cost mental health advocacy, education and support to all affected by mental illness.

NAMI doesn't ask for insurance, helping to alleviate cost as a factor in seeking help.

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"You can come to us for our services at no cost and we are just here for the community in general," Delawder said. "I think people take advantage of that because it's such a resource. It's really hard to navigate the medical system."

That's where NAMI Southern Arizona comes in.

Mental health problems are very common.

One in five American adults and youth are affected.

Delawder said NAMI Southern Arizona acts as resource management.

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"We offer support groups, ongoing support groups for families and for people who are going through struggles themselves," Delawder said. "On top of that, we offer education classes to show that recovery is possible and that these are illnesses just like any other illness.

"With the right treatment, people can maintain their everyday lives."

You can donate to NAMI Southern Arizona directly through this link.

KGUN 9's partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

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Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026
  • $38,244 - April 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $326,432.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

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