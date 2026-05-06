Nonprofit provides no-cost mental health support to Southern Arizonans

David Delawder, executive director of National Alliance of Mental Illness, Southern Arizona, said it is not uncommon for a family to call the nonprofit with concerns.

"Their loved one maybe isn't going to work or there (are) problems in school and they just don't know where to turn to," Delawder said.

Because it's Mental Health Awareness Month, KGUN 9's Giving Project is shining a spotlight on NAMI, which provides no-cost mental health advocacy, education and support to all affected by mental illness.

NAMI doesn't ask for insurance, helping to alleviate cost as a factor in seeking help.

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"You can come to us for our services at no cost and we are just here for the community in general," Delawder said. "I think people take advantage of that because it's such a resource. It's really hard to navigate the medical system."



That's where NAMI Southern Arizona comes in.

Mental health problems are very common.

One in five American adults and youth are affected.

Delawder said NAMI Southern Arizona acts as resource management.

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"We offer support groups, ongoing support groups for families and for people who are going through struggles themselves," Delawder said. "On top of that, we offer education classes to show that recovery is possible and that these are illnesses just like any other illness.

"With the right treatment, people can maintain their everyday lives."

You can donate to NAMI Southern Arizona directly through this link.

KGUN 9's partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.