Pima Council on Aging: Helping loved ones 'age in place'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Council on Aging has been providing services to our older population since 1967.

The recipient of KGUN 9's May Giving Project, this Southern Arizona nonprofit has hundreds of resources and programs available today. Some of those programs are focused on supporting the growing number of people caring for their loved ones in their homes.

"Pima County is one of the fastest growing older adult populations in the country," Deb Seng, Director of Caregiving and Community Initiatives for the Pima Council on Aging, tells me.

"The needs here are growing exponentially, and we are struggling to keep up with those needs."

With the goal of "aging well for life," PCOA impacts nearly 20,000 people each year through a variety of programs.

Seng represents the family caregivers' support program, providing information and resources to family caregivers. She says 20% of people living in our community are caring for a family member. Among those, 80% are looking after an older adult, aged 60 and up.

"Aging in place is really important to most people in our community," Seng said. "Providing information and assistance to do so well, safely, intentionally and proactively is important for the older adult, as well as for their caregivers."

RELATED COVERAGE | Green Valley community learns about crucial support for aging adults

To keep up with the growing demand and the threat of potentially losing some federal funding, Pima Council on Aging could use your help.

"Knowing that individuals in the community can donate to have impact specifically on local older adults and their caregivers is imperative."

The work done by the Pima Council on Aging is made possible with the support of donors and volunteers.

Please consider making a small donation by donating directly to the PCOA website.



Your donation qualifies for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the Giving Project. The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will again match the first $500 in donations.

The Giving Project: Pima Council on Aging helps older adults live and age well