IMPACT of Southern Arizona helps change the landscape of poverty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 is proud to support a local non-profit organization each month through our Giving Project—Doing Well, by Doing Good, a campaign that helps raise funds for important causes in Southern Arizona.

This November, it's a non-profit serving several regional communities including near-by Catalina and Marana, and reaching into eastern and central Arizona: IMPACT of Southern Arizona serves as a one-stop shop for those needing a little extra help.

"It's very personally rewarding to be able to help people in need. Especially in these difficult times."



~ Arthur Posner, IMPACT of Southern Arizona volunteer

Arthur Posner is one of many volunteers that keeps IMPACT of Southern Arizona going.

"I wanted to give back to the community after I retired."

He's been helping out at the non-profit for 13 years, volunteering in both IMPACT's food bank and clothing banks.

Posner is one of dozens of volunteers helping IMPACT of Southern Arizona reach their stated goal of "Moving people forward."

It started nearly 23 years ago as a little food bank in Catalina.

Impact has since expanded its footprint and scope.

It now serves youth, families and older people in need across much of Southern Arizona.

"Our service area covers 52 zip codes from Catalina, Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, all the way up to Globe, and then to Marana and down on the southside to South Tucson and Sahuarita," said Development Coordinator Diana Charbonneau.

IMPACT's food bank, located in Catalina, serves over 600 families a month.

The clothing bank looks more like an actual retail store, and serves hundreds of families a month.

That includes a family we spoke to, who wanted to remain anonymous:

"Things are a lot more expensive, it's a lot harder to get by nowadays."



Pat: "And that's where IMPACT comes in for you and your family."



"Absolutely, they've been such a blessing for us."

To meet the growing need, IMPACT of Southern Arizona is about to begin an expansion of its food bank in Catalina.

Another important step in fulfilling their ultimate goal.

"Change the landscape of poverty. Not just in our area, but all across Southern Arizona, which is not an easy task," Charbonneau said. "So we need all the support that we can get."

We invite you to make a donation to IMPACT of Southern Arizona at our Giving Project page.

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.