Lost KGUN 9 and Arizona 58 on Comcast?  Here's how to keep watching. 

If you are a Comcast Xfinity subscriber and unable to access our station on Comcast, you can still stay connected to our programming.

Free Options:

By antenna: Our signal is always free and available over-the-air. An antenna provides a reliable, high-definition viewing experience. Visit www.thefreeTVproject.org or Tablo TV to find the best antenna for your location.

On our streaming apps: You can watch our live newscasts and other content by searching for our station on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and other connected TV platforms.



Other Services:



KGUN9.com watch tab in upper right corner

KGUN9 app

YouTube TV

DirecTV

Other streaming platforms, as well as cable and satellite services in our area.



How to Rescan Your TV for Our Free Over-the-Air Signal

If you are using an antenna, you may need to rescan your TV to find our channel. It’s a simple process that is usually found in your TV’s menu.