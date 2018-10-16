KGUN 9 offers multiple ways to contact us on a wide variety of issues. We encourage you to send your news tips, press releases and local event information to our newsroom. Use the contact information below as a resource.

NEWS DEPARTMENT

news@kgun9.com | 520-290-7700

NEWS COMMENTS

comments@kgun9.com

GET HELP FROM KGUN 9

• Voicemail Line: 520-290-7726

• Email: news@kgun9.com

• Visit our You Ask, We Investigate Online Resource

STATION ADDRESS

KGUN/KWBA, 7280 E. Rosewood St. Tucson, AZ 85710

Open 9:00AM - 5:00PM, Monday - Friday by appointment only

STATION SWITCHBOARD

520-722-5486

ADDITIONAL KGUN 9 CONTACT INFORMATION

• News Director: Leeza Glazier, 520-290-7710 | leeza.glazier@kgun9.com

• Regional News Director | mitch.jacob@scripps.com

• Regional General Manager | john.cook@scripps.com

• Regional Sales Director| kristen.darden@scripps.com

• Director of Engineering | Chris Homer, 520-290-7618 | chris.homer@kgun9.com

TO PURCHASE ADVERTISING: Visit kgun9advertising.com

Note: In the performance of all E.W. Scripps advertising agreements, E.W. Scripps requires that each party not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Public File Assistance Contact for Persons with Disabilities: General Manager/News Director: Leeza Glazier, 520-290-7710 | leeza.glazier@kgun9.com

About Closed Captioning: For immediate closed captioning concerns (e.g., captioning that has become garbled) please contact us at 520-290-7602, or email cc@kgun9.com. Please send written closed captioning concerns of a non-immediate nature to Leeza Glazier, 520-290-7710 or email leeza.glazier@kgun9.com . Mailing address: 7280 E. Rosewood St., Tucson AZ, 85710.

About The KGUN DTV Education Report: KGUN-TV's Quarterly children's television programming reports (FCC FORM 398) are available for public inspection during regular business hours at 7280 E. Rosewood Street, Tucson, Arizona, 85710, or may be obtained from the Federal Communications Commission, Washington, D.C. 20554.