The Giving Project: Providing Tucson students home libraries that grow with them

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This month's Giving Project campaign is well underway, and we're still looking for your help to raise enough money for each student at the Amphi District's Nash Elementary School to take home ten free books.

For the third year in a row, our If You Give a Child a Book fundraisers is helping make sure the students at this Title I School have a home library that grows with them.

KGUN 9 "Everybody gets books," said Jessica Jarrett, principal at Nash Elementary. "And it's magical."

Jessica Jarrett is the principal at Nash Elementary on the northside. She sees the reaction her students have when they discover their love for reading.

"All of our families absolutely value education and literacy.," Jarrett shared with me.

A Title I School, some of her students come from homes where parents are struggling to make ends meet.

"To be able to have the luxury of books is not something that everyone has the opportunity to afford," said Jarrett

KGUN 9's If You Give A Child A Book campaign helps every student at Nash build a home library of their own. Last year, we were able to provide eight free books for every student at Nash.

"They come into the library and it's transformed into a bookstore basically," said Jarrett, describing book fairs from previous years.

Last school year we held two events at Nash, with each student choosing four books in the fall and four books in the spring—growing their home libraries at a pace in tandem with their reading curricula.

"As their reading development grew and their interest evolved, they now had another opportunity to get books that grew with them," said Jarrett

And Jarrett says many of the Nash Elementary students aren't just getting books for themselves.

"I get emotional. They also make sure that they pick a book for their little sister or a book for their mom, that they intentionally chose to be able to also continue that gift of giving," she said.

To donate to our If You Give a Child a Book campaign, you can text KGUN to 50155, or visit our donation page at kgun9.com/giveabook.

All of the money raised goes directly to the campaign to purchase books for the kids at Nash Elementary. Our goal this year is to give out 10 books per student.

If You Give a Child A Book is a nationwide campaign spearheaded by our our parent company's foundation, the Scripps Howard Fund.