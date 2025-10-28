A HELPING HAND: Food resources in Southern Arizona

With the federal shutdown dragging on and the rising cost of groceries, the need for food banks and pantries is more important than ever.

KGUN 9 is compiling an ongoing list of food resources for those in need in Southern Arizona.

Hours and locations are subject to change. Make sure to check ahead with the organizations before visiting. Only food distribution hours are listed. Links to each location will provide information on how you can donate and volunteer.

If you know of a food bank that is not on the list, please let us know by emailing news@kgun9.com

Midtown/Downtown

- St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Mondays-Fridays.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd. Food pantry is open noon-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

- Tucson Indian Center, 160 N. Stone Ave. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.

- Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. 9 a.m.-noon, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

- His Presence Church, 4108 N. Street. 1 p.m.-5 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month.

- Passion Church, 1212 S. Palo Verde Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays.

Eastside

- Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays-Thursdays.

- God's Vast Resources, 6161 E. 22nd St. 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays.

- Our Mother of Sorrows (St. Vincent de Paul), 1800 S. Kolb Road. 9 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays.

- Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Road. 11-11:30 a.m. each Wednesday.

Northside

- Salvation Army Tucson Amphi Corps Community Center, 218 E. Prince Road. 9 a.m.-noon Mondays-Thursdays.

- Flowing Wells Family Resource Center, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd. Center is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; Contact the center for information on how to obtain emergency food boxes.

Southside

- Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona (main warehouse), 3003 S. Country Club Road. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; noon-6 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-noon each fourth Saturday of the month.

- Santa Cruz Lutheran Church, 6809 S. Cardinal Ave. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays.

- Primavera Foundation Resource Center, 702 S. Sixth Ave. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

- Pio Decimo Center, 848 S. Seventh Ave. 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Mondays-Fridays.

Northwest side/Oro Valley/Marana

CDO Assembly of God, 2950 W. Lambert Lane. 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays.

Avra Valley Fire District Station 191, 15790 W. Silverbell Road. 8 a.m.-10 a.m. each second Friday of the month.

Picture Rocks Park, 5615 N. Sanders Road. 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Check website for details.

IMPACT of Southern Arizona, 3535 E. Hawser St., Catalina. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Interfaith Community Services Northwest Food Bank, 2820 W. Ina Road. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Marana Food Bank and Community Resource Center, 11734 W. Grier Road, Marana. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays.

Southeast side

ReSources Vail Food Bank, 13105 E. Colossal Cave Road. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays; noon-4 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays.

Littletown Food Bank, 6465 S. Craycroft Road. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

West side

- Robles Ranch Food Bank, 16150 W. Ajo Highway. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sahuarita/Green Valley

- Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center, 17750 S. La Canada Dr. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays.

- Community Food Bank, Green Valley, 250 E. Continental Road. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays; 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Fridays.

Cochise County

- Willcox Community Food Pantry, 200 W. Downen St., Willcox. Contact the pantry directly for information.

- Sierra Vista St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, 614 Bartow Dr., Sierra Vista. Noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

- Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps, 180 E. Wilcox Dr., Sierra Vista. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

- Peach's Pantry, 4469 E. Commerce Dr., Sierra Vista. Contact the pantry directly for information on hours.

Other locations

- Community Food Bank - Nogales, 2636 N. Donna Ave, Nogales. 8 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; First Saturday of the month, 9 a.m.-noon.

