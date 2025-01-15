Watch Now
Community NewsThe Giving Project

Actions

Rescued wild horses find new 'freedom' at Moksha Sanctuary in Pearce

36-acre ranch near in southeast Arizona allows horses to roam after roundups
Moksha Sanctuary in Cochise County is dedicated to rescuing and protecting wild horses in Arizona.
Posted

PEARCE, Ariz. (KGUN) — For this month's KGUN 9 Giving Project, we're spotlighting a nonprofit in Cochise County dedicated to saving wild horses in our state.

Moksha Sanctuary is committed to rescuing and protecting wild horses, whose numbers have been on the decline across the southwest.

"Moksha Sanctuary, it's Sanskrit for 'freedom'. What we're doing, is we're giving wild horses back their freedom," said Crystal Field, executive director of Moksha Sanctuary.

That freedom comes on Field's 36-acre ranch near Pearce in southeast Arizona.

field_Moksha.PNG
Crystal Field, Moksha Sanctuary Executive Director on her ranch with the rescued wild horses.

Moksha Sanctuary is now home to 23 wild horses. These mustangs, an iconic symbol of Arizona and the southwest, have been on the decline in recent years, as wild horses are caught in a constant back-and-forth with ranchers.

"Forest Service deciding that the horses are competing too much with the grazing rights, so, they rounded them up," Field tells me. "Well, who's going to take unhandled horses?"

moksha_horses.PNG

Photographer Matt Daley is one of a handful of Moksha Sanctuary's volunteers.

"You find out that there's roundups going on across America and right here in our state of Arizona. It's really sad," Daley said.

Daley is an accomplished wild horse photographer, known for his amazing photos of mustangs along the Salt River and in Monument Valley.

RELATED: Wild mustangs known as a symbol of the southwest, roaming free in parts of Arizona

daley_IG.PNG
Daley shares a canvas print of one of his wild horse photos.

He's now lending his support to helping take care of the wild horses at Moksha Sanctuary. Through his salt_river_sunsets Instagram account, Daley gives canvases of his photos away, asking only that people donate to a rescue like Moksha.

"Grateful that this rescue is here and she can give all the help she can to make these horses feel at home and loved and safe," Daley said.

Daley is now taking photos of the wild horses of Moksha, trying to help Field raise funds to add to the number of mustangs at the sanctuary.

"It's addicting, it's therapeutic, it makes your heart happy. I don't want to leave," he said.

daley_field_parris.PNG
Matt Daley (right) pictured with Crystal Field and Pat Parris at Moksha Sanctuary

You can donate to Moksha Sanctuary through its website.

Your donation qualifies for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the Giving Project. The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will again match the first $500 in donations.

MORE ABOUT MOKSHA SANCTUARY:

The Giving Project: Moksha Sanctuary in Cochise County offers safe haven for wild horses

——-
Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

CFSALogo-CMYK.jpg

GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024

TOTAL TO DATE - $196,656.97

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS