Tucson Indian Center: Serving the city's Native American community since 1963

We often hear about services on tribal lands.

But what about those Native Americans living within Tucson city limits?

The Tucson Indian Center has been serving the Native community living in the city since 1963. KGUN 9 is showcasing the nonprofit this month as part of its Giving Project series.

The center sprung up from a large migration of Native Americans to Tucson post World War II, in search of employment and healthcare, among other opportunities, said Jacob Bernal, its executive director.

"When they came to Tucson, they were removed from traditional services provided on reservations," Bernal said, describing access to social, health and wellness services for Native Americans at the time. "So, definitely they saw the need."

Formed in 1957, the Native American Club became the nonprofit Tucson Indian Center in 1963.

Bernal has been involved in operating the center for 27 years.

He said one of the longest-running programs at the center is through the Department of Labor.

"That helps Native Americans find quality employment, with livable wages," Bernal said. "So, it really promotes self-sufficiency."

Today, the Tucson Indian Center serves 15,000 people each year. And they continue to add new services based on feedback.

One of those services is the Rodney Palimo Clinic, which opened 14 months ago.

The clinic offers behavioral health services and primary care, both needed in Tucson's Native community.

Phoebe A. Cager, health services director, says Native Americans live with the highest rates of Type 2 diabetes in the country, and the clinic is helping.

"We've noticed that it's making a big difference in improving their health and lowering their A1Cs for example," Cager said.

Now, the Tucson Indian Center is hoping to expand the clinic to provide pediatric care.

Through grants and donations, it's free to Native Americans, who may not be able to afford primary care and behavioral health services otherwise.

"We're seeing that we're definitely making a difference in being able to improve their health by coming home," Cager said.

