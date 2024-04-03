Friends of the Pima County Public Library make it a win-win for book lovers, libraries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 and our parent company E.W. Scripps believe reading is the foundation for success for young people.

That's why reading and literacy charities are often the focus of our monthly Giving Project. For the month of April, we turn our spotlight to Friends of the Pima County Public Library.

This nonprofit, along with its 250 volunteers, supports the nearly 30 libraries located throughout Pima County.

KGUN 9 | Pat Parris Friends of the Pima County Public Libarary, 2230 N. Country Club, holds monthly book sales that help support its mission of promoting a love of reading, re-circulating books and other materials in an environmentally-friendly way, and involving the community.

As one of those volunteers, Gerry Murano sees firsthand the continued popularity of books.

"I do remember when people were talking about, 'books are going to go away'," Murano tells me. "But heavens no."

She helps organize the thousands of donated books for the Friends of the Pima County Public Library monthly book sale.

The funds raised from the book sale go toward supporting programs at all the county's libraries—28 libraries, altogether.

KGUN 9 Gerry Murano, one of about 250 volunteers with Friends of the Pima County Public Library, gives Pat Parris a tour of the organization's collection of books.

"They get money from the county to pay the staff and buy the books, but we help fund the things that get outreach to the community," says Friends of the Pima County Library Executive Director Libby Stone.

One of the most important of those outreach programs is the Pima County Library's summer reading program.

This fiscal year, Friends of the Pima County Public Library will provide $240,000 in funding to the county libraries.

"It's sort of what my old principal would call a win-win situation," says volunteer Glenda Leader.

KGUN 9 Volunteer Glenda Leader give Pat Parris a tour of the shelves at Friends of the Pima County Public Library.

For Leader, that first win is getting to organize and sell the used books.

The second win is supporting programs at the Pima County Libraries.

You can help the Friends of Pima Library in several ways. One simple yet significant way to support their works is by donating books at their dropoff location on Country Club near Grant, 2230 N. Country Club.

"Encourage everyone to bring in their books, and also we accept audio and video materials," Stone tells me.

They also feature a very popular section of vinyl records.

KGUN 9 | Pat Parris And it's not just books! Vinyl is one of a variety of multimedia formats Friends of the Pima County Public Library has available at monthly sales in support of local libraries.

You can also support the nonprofit by buying the records and books at their monthly sale—this month, that'll be Friday, April 26 through Monday, April 29—or you can make a monetary donation.

This all helps promote a safe place for young people to gather and learn at our county libraries.

"Libraries are just inviting, and welcoming and they serve a lot more purposes than just reading," Murano says.

KGUN 9 | Pat Parris Murphy-Wilmot Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road

We invite you to make a donation to the Friends of the Pima County Public Library by donating directly at their website. Their website also contains information on the types of books and other media they accept as donations—that includes books, comics, DVDs, CDs, vinyl records, and even jigsaw puzzles.

As a reminder, your donation will qualify for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.

KGUN 9 |Pat Parris The April Community Sale at Friends of the Pima County Public Library will run from April 26-29, 9 a.m - 2 p.m.