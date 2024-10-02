"Heart of the Southside": 105-year-old Santa Cruz Church needs funds for roof repair, updated wiring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Cruz Roman Catholic Church is a historic landmark in Tucson, now in urgent need of repairs and upgrades.

The 105-year-old church, located on the edge of South Tucson, has served as a cornerstone for the community for over a century. Now, KGUN 9's Giving Project is helping raise funds to keep this "heart of the Southside" beating.

Pat Parris/KGUN9

Known for its towering 90-foot bell tower, the church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and holds the distinction of being the largest adobe structure ever built in Arizona.

Last week, KGUN 9's Reyna Preciado reported on the church’s efforts to raise funds for critical renovations, including repairing the roof and updating the building's original wiring—essential for the safety of the parish and its visitors.

"This church has been the heart of the Southside for years," says Fr. Marcos Velasquez, who sees the church as a beacon of hope. "No matter what's going on, the Lord is here in the middle of us all."

Pat Parris/KGUN9

Director of Maintenance Fermin Rivera marvels at the beauty inside the church, especially the altar—but he knows firsthand the difficulties of maintaining a 105-year-old building. Santa Cruz Parish has plans to repair the roof of the church and—most importantly—replace the original electrical wiring in the church, which will come and no small cost.

Rivera shared the challenges of maintaining a building as old as Santa Cruz

"This is the only church in the neighborhood that has kept the community together," Rivera said, explaining that upgrading the church's outdated electrical system is a top priority.

Pat Parris: "That's dangerous isn't it?"

Fermin Rivera: "Absolutely, yes."

Pat Parris: "So, your goal is to obviously redo the wiring."

Fermin Rivera: "Redo the wiring, and that is definitely going to cost a lot of money."

Pat Parris/KGUN9

The church has been a vital part of the Tucson community, hosting countless baptisms, weddings, and funerals over the years. Now, it’s relying on the generosity of the community to preserve its legacy for future generations.

The KGUN 9 Giving Project, in partnership with the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, is stepping in to assist. The foundation will match the first $500 in donations.

You can help Santa Cruz Catholic Church with the ongoing restoration and upkeep of this historic structure by donating directly to their website here. Just look for the green 'Donate Now' button on their page.

Staff will be tracking donations to ensure that 100% of Giving Project proceeds go into repairs and upkeep.