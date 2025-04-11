The Giving Project: Autism Society of Southern Arizona creates support system for families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Each month, we focus on a Tucson-area nonprofit with our KGUN 9 Giving Project.

This April, for Autism Awareness Month, we've chosen to shine the spotlight on the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.

As executive director of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona, Kate Elliott knows firsthand about the growing number of children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) who are now adults.

"One hundred percent of autistic kids become autistic adults," Elliott said. "So we have to be prepared to support them as well."

Whether it's providing connections with peers through their midtown office, or hosting large-scale events like their annual All In For Autism—coming up on Sat. April 19—the Autism Society knows building a support system is important.

"We want everybody to have a space where they know they can be welcome and meet other people like them who understand what they're going through," Elliott said.

Autism Society of Southern Arizona serves some 7,000 people each year from their office at 2302 E. Speedway Blvd.

Ercilia Allen is the mother of two kids with ASD. She tells me the society is "a good resource to have."

Her son Noah is 11. He loves 5th grade and loves sports and video games, and told me when we met that he was a regular KGUN 9 viewer. His older brother David is 23, and much more of an introvert.

KGUN 9 David Rivera, left, plays an arcade game with his brother Noah Allen in a common area of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona, 2302 E. Speedway Blvd., Suite 112.

Allen says the Autism Society has been an important resource not only for her two sons, but for the whole family.

"You know he started getting older and we had to look into guardianship and all the challenges that come with having an adult child with autism. So, they've been a good wealth of knowledge," said Allen.

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona has also been a big help to Ercilia personally. Her husband just retired from the Air Force. Last year, he was deployed overseas.

Through this nonprofit, she was able to connect with other parents who have children with autism.

"Once a month I just got to talk to people who knew what I was feeling when it came to the kids," Allen shared with me. "It's a huge support system. It's wonderful."

MORE GIVING PROJECT | Creating a space for everyone: Autism Society of Southern Arizona

Creating a space for everyone: Autism Society of Southern Arizona

You can help the Autism Society of Southern Arizona with its mission of creating connections and empowering members of the autism community with resources by donating directly to the society's website.

The Autism Society's annual fundraising event, All in for Autism, will be taking place later this month.

Your donation qualifies for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the Giving Project. The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will again match the first $500 in donations.