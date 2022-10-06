Beads of Courage is a Tucson non-profit with a global reach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Each month, KGUN 9 provides an in-depth look a local non-profit organization, whose work becomes the focus of the Giving Project—Doing Well, by Doing Good.

Our October Giving Projects shines the spotlight on a highly successful non-profit based here in Tucson—one that now has a worldwide reach.

"By giving beads to kids, that helps them record, tell and own their story of courage."



~ Jean Gribbons, Beads of Courage Executive Director and Founder.



In 2003, Jean Gribbon came up with the idea of giving pediatric cancer patients beads to mark their journey of treatment. That idea would eventually grow into Beads of Courage,

At the time, Gribbon was working on her Ph.D. in Nursing at the University of Arizona.

"The average length of treatment for a child going through treatment for cancer can be anywhere from two to three years long," said Gribbon. "So, you become very intimately involved with these kids and these families."

Beads of Courage "The fact that we can bring joy and happiness in the midst of something that's very serious and challenging, is pretty powerful," said Executive Director and Founder Jean Gribbon

She began thinking about giving these young patients beads after seeing how much kids enjoyed the activity at camps.

"I thought how can we recreate some of the things kids can do at camp in the hospital setting, where they're held hostage for days on end," Gribbon said.

Along with other nurses, she developed a color-coded chart to help the young patients visually show their courageous journey.

KGUN 9 | Pat Parris Each color on a Beads of Courage strand has a different meaning.

White is for chemotherapy, red is for a blood transfusion and a yellow bead is for any time they are away from home.

Gribbon says the young patients all have the same reaction to their strand of beads.

"The beads just make me happy. That's really powerful because happy is an emotion. It's an emotional response. So, the fact that we can bring joy and happiness in the midst of something that's very serious and challenging, is pretty powerful," said Gribbon.

The growth of Beads of Courage has also been powerful.

It has expanded to a level Gribbon could have never imagined 19 years ago.

Beads of Courage Tucson non-profit Beads of Courage has grown to have a global reach.

"Annually our organization distributes 14 million beads to kids in 400 children's hospitals in nine countries. That's a lot of beads. And you know we're based here in Tucson—Tucson grown and loved. Now making a global impact," said Gribbon.

Beads of Courage relies heavily on local volunteers.

"Of those 14 million beads, roughly 2 million are individually packaged through a labor of love, that we get out to all of the children's hospitals that implement Beads of Courage" Gribbon said.

KGUN 9 | Pat Parris Beads from individual artists around the country are showcased at the Beads of Courage Hall of Fame in Tucson.

Those beads come from amazing artists around the country—and they're honored in the hall of fame at the Beads of Courage headquarters in Tucson.

A building that the non-profit has outgrown.

A capital campaign is underway to purchase of a larger building for the Beads of Courage international headquarters.

