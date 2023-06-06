From low-cost tech to free medical supplies: We Care Tucson supports people in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Each month we focus on a Southern Arizona nonprofit with our Giving Project: Doing Well by Doing Good.

For June, we're featuring We Care Tucson, a nonprofit filling several needs in our community—providing free medical equipment, bridging the digital divide and even reducing e-waste within the community.

KGUN 9 "I get opportunities and I want to give back," says Ramon Laborin, a volunteer at We Care Tucson.

Ramon Laborin has been helped by We Care Tucson, and now he's helping as a volunteer for the nonprofit himself.



Laborin was once in need of a wheelchair, while he waited for insurance to pay for a new one. He turned to We Care Tucson, and they loaned him one.

Now, Laborin gives back with his time and his knowledge about refurbishing computers—it's a cycle, in which he can help someone, just like We Care Tucson helped him.

"Because you're helping someone else out make a future," says Laborin. "So it does feel good."

The computers he and many other volunteers refurbish are then sold at very reasonable prices in the We Care Tucson store on Stone Avenue just north of Glenn.

KGUN 9 MeMe Aguila works as executive director of We Care Tucson, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bridge the digital divide and loan free medical equipment for people in need.

"What we sell helps fund all of this," says We Care Tucson's executive director MeMe Aguila.

The all of this Aguila is referring to? Much-needed medical equipment and supplies.

So, We Care Tucson helps the community in two ways—with medical supplies and technology.

"People think they don't go hand in hand but they actually really do. People that are coming in here for the medical also can't afford the technology," says Aguila.

That two-pronged approach means people needing computers or reusable medical devices and supplies have a place to go.

The medical devices are loaned out to the people who need them—they hand out the supplies, which are either donated or purchased with money from the sale of the computers.

KGUN 9 "This is such a hot commodity," Aguila says, gesturing to We Care Tucson's supply of incontinence products. "It's like gold, and we can't keep them on the shelves."

We Care Tucson is especially low on items like adult incontinence products. To help them keep their supply stocked, Aguila says the organization can always use monetary donations, as well as donations of medical devices and supplies, and computers.

"We're always helping somebody and making a difference. They really appreciate it. It's very rewarding," Aguila tells me.

In mid-June, they're hosting a tech camp for middle school-aged youth—plus they offer computer and tech classes for older adults.

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.