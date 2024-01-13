Nonprofit 'Spreading Threads' brings new, gently used clothes to thousands of Southern Arizona foster kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Time to introduce you to this month's KGUN 9 Giving Project non-profit, Spreading Threads.

As I found out, Spreading Threads is more than a clothing bank —it's a way to help ease the financial burden on foster parents, while building confidence in foster kids.

"Let's just start a clothing bank. It seemed like this really easy, simple thing to do. Which I quickly found out it's not."



~ Michele Wright, Spreading Threads Executive Director and Co-founder

That was 15 years ago.



Now, Michele Wright, her wife and volunteers run Spreading Threads Clothing Bank. The idea came from Wright's own struggles with meeting the needs of her foster kids—who she later adopted.

"If you get a foster kiddo you will get a one time payment of $150 for socks, shoes, underwear, hats, boots, you name it. It's just not enough," Wright tells me.

That's where Spreading Threads comes in.

KGUN 9 | Pat Parris Spreading Threads clothing bank on Tucson's Northside, 2945 N. Flowing Wells Rd.

Eleven years ago, Anyah Maldonado's family grew from four to seven, with the addition of three foster kids.

"It's just so near and dear to my heart," Maldonado says. "We really didn't have the means to provide for three more kids overnight. Even to this day I still come to the monthly clothing exchanges."

Those monthly events allow Spreading Threads to help clothe around 4,000 kids in Southern Arizona.

In the last two years, they've moved into and remodeled a 5,000 square foot building on the Northside.

KGUN 9 Spreading Threads clothing bank, 2945 N. Flowing Wells Rd.

They use monetary donations to buy new socks, shoes and underwear for kids. And they provide gently used clothes as well.

Wright is a firm believer that helping kids look good helps with their confidence.

"You don't want to look different," Wright says. "You don't want to have clothes that don't fit, aren't cool, look worn. It just says 'I'm a foster kid'. That's not a cool label for kids."

As tax time approaches, a reminder that your donation to Spreading Threads qualifies for the Arizona Foster Care Charitable Tax Credit.

"Which is great because it doesn't cost anything. Without that, we just wouldn't be here," says Wright.

We invite you to make a donation to Spreading Threads directly at their website, which will allow you to take advantage of that tax credit.

CLICK TO DONATE

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will again match the first $500 in donations.