Sister José Women's Center serves as lifeline for unhoused women in Tucson

For the month of March, KGUN 9’s Giving Project is focusing on the Sister José Women's Center, a Tucson-based nonprofit dedicated to helping women who are experiencing homelessness.

The center opened in 2009 and is now undergoing renovations to keep up with the rising number of unhoused women in Tucson.

For resident Sheri and her 5-year-old dog Peanut, the center has been a lifeline.

KGUN 9 Sheri and her dog Peanut in their space at the Sister José Women's Center.

Sheri credits Sister José Women’s Center for helping her get off the streets and getting her life turned around, all while having Peanut by her side.

“I’m grateful for this place,” Sheri said. “I’m grateful for the staff, the donors that allow me to stay here and be able to work on myself, but still have my pet...have my Peanut.”

Nicola Hartmann, CEO of the center, said they look at each woman, where she is and what they can do to help her move forward.

It’s part of the center’s mission to provide a safe space where they can connect women with the resources they need to create a sustainable future.

“Ultimately, the goal is housing, but that can take a long time,” Hartmann said.

KGUN 9 Beds at the Sister José Women's Center.

Hartmann said the demand for beds at Sister José has risen steadily in recent years.

The facility currently houses 42 women each night. But an expansion project is underway.

“We are converting what was our donation center into more safe spaces to sleep,” Hartmann said.

The expansion will allow them to bring 10-15 more women off the street and into the center, alongside Sheri and Peanut.

“Knowing that I have clothes, and food, and a place to lay my head with my little precious Peanut is worth it all,” Sheri said.

