Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
About KGUN 9
Contact KGUN 9
Submit News Tips
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Article Edits and Removal Requests
Mug Shot Policy
Sensitive Footage Policy
Support
Advertise With Us
My Vote: Live Poll Question
Submit your photos and videos
Community Inspired Journalism
9 News Navigator
News
Local News
Midtown & Downtown News
Northside News
Eastside News
Southeast Side News
Southside News
Westside News
Marana News
Oro Valley News
Catalina Foothills News
Sahuarita and Green Valley News
Cochise County
Statewide News
National News
Tanque Verde HS Student View
Scripps News
Traffic
Weather
Hourly Forecast
7 Day
Radar Maps
Monsoon
Wildfire Watch
AZ Drought
Severe Weather Alerts
Neighborhood Network Camera
Sports
The Huddle
Absolutely Arizona
Border Watch
Teacher of the Year Awards
Spirit of Southern Arizona
The Giving Project
Things to Do
Operation Safe Roads
Photo Galleries
Video
Live Video
KGUN 9 on Roku
KGUN 9 on Amazon Fire TV
KGUN 9 on YouTube
Meet the KGUN 9 Team
Contests
TV Listings
It's So AZ
Facebook
Instagram
Contests
Arizona 58
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
KGUN9News
kgun9/?hl=en
KGUN9
UC-f-EC3-yv-_Ok-m5Dd5akw
@kgun9tv
The Huddle
Food Resources
The Giving Project
It's So AZ
Things To Do
Share With Us
Live Poll Question
Contests
If You Give A Child A Book
Arizona 58
Advertise With Us
More +
Quick Links +
The Huddle
Food Resources
The Giving Project
It's So AZ
Things To Do
Share With Us
Live Poll Question
Contests
If You Give A Child A Book
Arizona 58
Advertise With Us
America 250
Community Inspired Journalism