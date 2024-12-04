Miracle En El Barrio, a Southside Christmas tradition, hands out thousands of presents with your help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Miracle En El Barrio has become a Tucson holiday tradition for more than two decades now, operating an annual toy drive that makes sure kids on the Southside receive at least one Christmas present.

For the second December in a row, our KGUN 9 monthly Giving Project is featuring this homegrown nonprofit to help organizers meet that need again.

KGUN 9 | Bri Pacelli Miracle En El Barrio 2023

Steve Nunez began Miracle En El Barrio after seeing firsthand a need on the Southside of Tucson.

"Over the years we've given toys to more than 42,000 kids—many who otherwise may not have received a toy for Christmas," Nunez tells me.

Last year's drive served an estimated 2,000 children, despite rain at the annual giveaway at St. John's on Ajo Way and South 12th Avenue.

KGUN 9 | Bri Pacelli Miracle En El Barrio celebrated its 21st toy giveaway in 2023, despite some rainy weather. Just like every year, Nunez and other volunteers made sure each child in attendance received Christmas presents.

A KGUN 9 reporter at the time, Nunez found his inspiration for Miracle En El Barrio covering another Christmas toy giveaway—Miracle on 31st Street—put on by the late Ramon Gonzalez.

"He would open up his house to collect toys and by some miracle, usually after our news coverage, the community would come together and donate toys. He would open up his house, block off the street, and give toys to all the kids in the area," Nunez recalled.

"That just inspired me because, I can't say every Christmas was like that, but I know the feeling," he said.

That feeling for Nunez led to the first Miracle En El Barrio toy giveaway in 2002. That first year, Nunez played the role of Santa, handing out toys to about 500 kids.

Last year, despite the rain and cold, more than 2,000 kids received presents from an upgraded Santa Claus.

KGUN 9 | Bri Pacelli

"If they didn't give up, we weren't going to give up. We were soaking wet. But you know what? We made sure every child in line got a toy."

As Nunez collects toys and monetary donations ahead of the December 21 toy giveaway, he tells me the goal of Miracle En El Barrio remains the same.

"The most important part is just making sure we put a smile on their face. That's what we're counting. The reward of giving them something: Not just a toy, but hope."

This year's Miracle En El Barrio Toy Giveaway will take place the morning of Saturday, Dec. 21 at St. John's, 602 W. Ajo Way.

Toy donations can be dropped off at any Pyramid Federal Credit Union or Nova Home Loan branch.

Pyramid Federal Credit Union locations are open Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.



5801 E. Broadway Blvd.

8235 S. Houghton Road

5280 E. Grant Road

4491 N. Oracle Road

Nova Home Loans locations:



6245 E. Broadway Blvd. Suite 400

6893 N. Oracle Road. Suite 121

1650 E. River Road Suite 108

If you'd like to make a monetary donation to this year's Miracle En El Barrio, the nonprofit is accepting donations through Venmo. In the Venmo platform, search for @MiracleEnElBarrio, or follow the instructions in the flier below.

Your Giving Project donation qualifies for Arizona's charitable tax credit.

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.