Nonprofit 'pivotal' for sexual assault survivor

Dana Taylor says she's lived through a lifetime of abuses, including sexual assaults.

While hospitalized, a doctor recognized the most recent sexual assault and connected her with the SACASA.

SACASA, otherwise known as Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault, provides services, free of charge, often during the worst moments of a survivor's life.

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"SACASA was very pivotal because for the first time in my life I felt like I could actually speak of what happened," Taylor said. "Before I was in very controlled situations and I couldn't speak out about the abuses that were occurring to me."

Dana said with the help of SACASA's advocates, she was able to work through a lot of what had happened to her throughout much of her adult life.

"The ability to have my hand held; to be taken to the police department; to have help in the hospital; to be believed," she said.

Dana said she is regaining her health and has now started to come to terms with a lifetime of abuse.

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"(The advocacy) is super critical," she said. "It is essential for your well-being, physically, mentally, emotionally, knowing that you're believed. People will step up for you. That there is visibility on what happened to you, that's essential. Because when it's hidden and not brought to the light, that's when they get away with everything."

Dana credits SACASA with helping connect her with the programs that have helped her physically and emotionally, all at no cost.

"It's taken me two years to recover my health," Dana said. "So, it's been life-changing and life-saving to have that help."

You can donate to SACASA directly through this link.

KGUN 9's partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.