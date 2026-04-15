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Nonprofit 'pivotal' for sexual assault survivor

Dana, an abuse survivor, said with the help of SACASA's advocates, she was able to work through a lot of what had happened to her throughout much of her adult life.
Nonprofit 'pivotal' for sexual assault survivor
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Dana Taylor says she's lived through a lifetime of abuses, including sexual assaults.

While hospitalized, a doctor recognized the most recent sexual assault and connected her with the SACASA.

SACASA, otherwise known as Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault, provides services, free of charge, often during the worst moments of a survivor's life.

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"SACASA was very pivotal because for the first time in my life I felt like I could actually speak of what happened," Taylor said. "Before I was in very controlled situations and I couldn't speak out about the abuses that were occurring to me."

Dana said with the help of SACASA's advocates, she was able to work through a lot of what had happened to her throughout much of her adult life.

"The ability to have my hand held; to be taken to the police department; to have help in the hospital; to be believed," she said.

Dana said she is regaining her health and has now started to come to terms with a lifetime of abuse.     

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"(The advocacy) is super critical," she said. "It is essential for your well-being, physically, mentally, emotionally, knowing that you're believed. People will step up for you. That there is visibility on what happened to you, that's essential. Because when it's hidden and not brought to the light, that's when they get away with everything."

Dana credits SACASA with helping connect her with the programs that have helped her physically and emotionally, all at no cost.

"It's taken me two years to recover my health," Dana said. "So, it's been life-changing and life-saving to have that help."

You can donate to SACASA directly through this link.

KGUN 9's partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
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  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
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  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $288,188.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

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