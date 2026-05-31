Sycamore Fire near Mount Lemmon Highway grows to 20 acres

A newly sparked wildfire burning near the Mount Lemmon Highway has grown to 20 acres and prompted an aggressive response from air and ground crews, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Originally dubbed the Manzanita Vista Fire after smoke was reported in the area at 5:53 p.m. Saturday, Coronado National Forest officials officially renamed the blaze the Sycamore Fire just before 7 p.m.

In a 7:10 p.m. update, officials noted the fire is exhibiting moderate behavior with zero percent containment. Firefighter rappellers are being deployed via helicopter to assist ground crews and air support with suppression tactics in the Santa Catalina Ranger District.

Forest Service officials stated there are currently no evacuations in place and no structures or other values are at risk. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities are urgently reminding the public that a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the fire area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.

