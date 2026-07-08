Pot-bellied pigs find safe haven at this sanctuary north of Marana

The Ironwood Pig Sanctuary, KGUN 9's Giving Project nonprofit for July, is celebrating a milestone in 2026: 25 years of providing a home for pot-bellied pigs.

Located northeast of Marana, the sanctuary is dedicated to eliminating the suffering of pot-bellied pigs. They do that by providing a permanent home in a safe, nurturing environment for pigs who were abandoned, abused and neglected.

It's the brainchild of Mary Schanz and her husband Ben Watkins.

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"In 2001, we took in our first two pigs and it has grown and grown and grown," Mary said. "We now have approximately 680 pigs and we have another 400 to 450 in foster homes."

Mary said many of the pigs at the sanctuary were surrendered because HOA rules don't allow owners to have pot-bellied pigs.

It costs the nonprofit millions of dollars each year to care for the nearly 700 pigs.

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You can donate to Ironwood Pig Sanctuary directly through this link.

KGUN 9's partners in the "Giving Project," The Community Foundation For Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.