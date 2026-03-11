Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Women receive much-needed recovery help at this Tucson nonprofit

Started in 1970, The Haven is unique to Tucson. It's a women's-only drug and alcohol treatment center with the motto "Recovery with Respect."
Started in 1970, The Haven is unique to Tucson.

It's a women's-only drug and alcohol treatment center with the motto "Recovery with Respect."

Susie Riesgo is in the residential program at The Haven.

"The guilt and the shame that I put myself through in my addiction," Susie said. "To be here, it really is healing for me."

HavenStory1.jpg

After struggling with addiction for more than a dozen years, she says she searched until she found The Haven.

"I really wanted to get my recovery right after all these years," she said. "I did my research."

Susie has been at The Haven for the last 60 days.
      
She's part of the Native Ways Program, which helps Native and Indigenous women heal through their culture and traditions.

HavenTohono.jpg

"It teaches us to just be spiritual and have a higher power, and kind of just helps us get through our recovery and know that there's something out there greater than ourselves that can get us through this," she said.

Susie has a 16-year-old son.
      
"It can be scary being in here, and it's hard being in rehab being away from our families and our loved ones," she said. "But it's very welcoming, so I hope that I do succeed in my recovery and I will be able to thank The Haven one day."

Now in its 56th year, The Haven was the first substance use recovery center in Tucson for women and their children.
      
They rely heavily on donations, according to CEO Aimee Graves.

HavenRecovery.jpg

"Your donation to The Haven reunites families, women with their children and rebuilds communities," Graves said.

If you'd like to help with "The Haven's Mission," you can donate directly by clicking this link.

KGUN 9's partners in The Giving Project, The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

——-
Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

