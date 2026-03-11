ELECTION RESULTS: Pima County voters decide the future of 'RTA Next' transportation plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ballots from the March 10 Special Election are being tallied to determine the fate of the multi-billion-dollar RTA Next regional transportation plan.

Voters were asked to weigh in on two critical measures: Proposition 418, which outlines a new 20-year regional transportation roadmap, and Proposition 419, the half-cent sales tax intended to fund it.

The Results:

(Editor's Note: Results will be updated as the Pima County Recorder’s Office releases official batches.)

The RTA Next plan is a $2.67 billion proposal designed to take over when the current 2006 RTA plan expires. For the plan to move forward, both propositions must pass. If approved, the new plan would officially go into effect on April 1, 2026.

According to RTA officials, the funding is divided into several key categories to modernize Pima County’s infrastructure:

$1.2 Billion for Roadway Corridors: Includes 31 major projects such as freeway interchanges, lane capacity enhancements, and bike lanes.

Includes 31 major projects such as freeway interchanges, lane capacity enhancements, and bike lanes. $726 Million for Transit Expansion: A major boost for weekend and evening bus services, increased frequency, and streetcar operations.

A major boost for weekend and evening bus services, increased frequency, and streetcar operations. $254.6 Million for Safety & ADA: Modernizing traffic signals and improving sidewalks and greenways.

Modernizing traffic signals and improving sidewalks and greenways. $177.6 Million for Pavement Rehab: Focused on "curb-to-curb" repairs of major regional roads.

Focused on "curb-to-curb" repairs of major regional roads. $50 Million for Environmental: Specifically for wildlife linkages to reduce vehicle-animal collisions.

A major talking point throughout the campaign was the "status quo" tax rate. Proponents emphasized that because the new tax (Prop 419) replaces the expiring 2006 tax at the same half-cent rate, residents would not see an increase in their current tax burden.

The RTA estimates that the approval of RTA Next would create approximately 48,000 additional jobs across the region over the next two decades, contributing an estimated $3.7 billion in economic benefits through improved corridor accessibility and private sector investment.

Check back with KGUN 9 throughout the night for updated numbers and local reactions from Pima County leaders.