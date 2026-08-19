Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
23  WX Alerts
Community NewsThe Giving Project

Actions

Volunteer doctors help this nonprofit run

Clínica Amistad wouldn't be able to do what it does, provide quality healthcare at no cost to the patients, without the contributions from its doctors.
Volunteer doctors help this nonprofit run
Posted

Clínica Amistad wouldn't be able to do what it does, provide quality healthcare at no cost to the patients, without the contributions from its doctors.

"We have volunteer doctors who provide all of our healthcare," said Nicole Glasner, the nonprofit's executive director. "That's really what sets us apart from a lot of things."

It's something the clinic, located off Irvington and South Sixth Avenue, has been doing since 2003.

"We have a lot of retired doctors, which is amazing," Glasner said. "We also have a lot of doctors who come straight from the ER to help our patients, as well, because they know there's a need and they know how amazing this is."

The clinic is open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening, as well as the first Saturday of each month.

"I want to go to medical school," said Alexa Cuthbertson, a volunteer with the clinic.

Cuthbertson is a senior undergraduate at the University of Arizona.

"Being able to get that clinical experience early on was something super impactful for me," she said.

A Tucsonan, Alexa is giving back to her community while also gaining valuable experience.

"It's kind of rare being in a situation, in a clinic like this, where you're paired directly with physicians and getting to work one-on-one and learn from them," she said.

Along with those physicians, and volunteers like Alexa, Clínica Amistad sees more than 1,800 patients a year.

"I can't imagine where these patients would be without the clinic, especially a lot of them having chronic conditions, and just thinking about where they would be without the clinic," Alexa said. "It's super imapctful."

Clínica Amistad relies entirely on donations and grants.

You can donate directly to the nonprofit here.
      
Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will match the first $500 in donations.

——-
Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Report a typo

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

CFSALogo-CMYK.jpg

GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026
  • $38,244 - April 2026
  • $1,270 - May 2026
  • $4,404 - June 2026
  • $4,500 - July 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $336,606.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS