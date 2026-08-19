Volunteer doctors help this nonprofit run

Clínica Amistad wouldn't be able to do what it does, provide quality healthcare at no cost to the patients, without the contributions from its doctors.

"We have volunteer doctors who provide all of our healthcare," said Nicole Glasner, the nonprofit's executive director. "That's really what sets us apart from a lot of things."

It's something the clinic, located off Irvington and South Sixth Avenue, has been doing since 2003.

"We have a lot of retired doctors, which is amazing," Glasner said. "We also have a lot of doctors who come straight from the ER to help our patients, as well, because they know there's a need and they know how amazing this is."

The clinic is open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening, as well as the first Saturday of each month.

"I want to go to medical school," said Alexa Cuthbertson, a volunteer with the clinic.

Cuthbertson is a senior undergraduate at the University of Arizona.

"Being able to get that clinical experience early on was something super impactful for me," she said.

A Tucsonan, Alexa is giving back to her community while also gaining valuable experience.

"It's kind of rare being in a situation, in a clinic like this, where you're paired directly with physicians and getting to work one-on-one and learn from them," she said.

Along with those physicians, and volunteers like Alexa, Clínica Amistad sees more than 1,800 patients a year.

"I can't imagine where these patients would be without the clinic, especially a lot of them having chronic conditions, and just thinking about where they would be without the clinic," Alexa said. "It's super imapctful."

Clínica Amistad relies entirely on donations and grants.

You can donate directly to the nonprofit here.



Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will match the first $500 in donations.