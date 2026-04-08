Victims of sexual assault find support through SACASA

In Southern Arizona, victims of sexual assault can find support they need through SACASA.

The Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault provides crisis services, advocacy, and therapy for survivors.

"Nationwide, we know statistically it's every minute somebody in the United States is sexual assaulted," said Katlyn Monje, SACASA director. "Only a fraction of them are actually being connected to care. So, every chance we get to connect with somebody in the hospital or through the crisis line is a big win for us."

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Unfortunately, hospital response numbers and calls into their crisis line continue to increase.

"What we're not sure of is whether or not that means more assaults are happening," Monje said. "Or are we doing better as a community by raising awareness and creating safe spaces and allowing survivors to come forward for the help that they deserve."

SACASA provides support to nearly 400 people each month.

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"We prioritize providing victim advocacy to any survivor or person in our community who's been impacted by sexual trauma.," Monje said. "We are the provider of medical forensic exams, commonly called a rape kit, and then we do therapy services: individual, family and group therapy. Everything we do is completely free of charge."

That is where your help is needed. Donations to SACASA go directly to supporting volunteers.

"Anyone can be impacted by sexual assault, and to make a difference, we all have to step up and support survivors and call for an end to sexual violence," Monje said.

You can donate to SACASA directly through this link.

KGUN 9's partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.