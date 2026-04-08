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Victims of sexual assault find support through SACASA

In Southern Arizona, victims of sexual assault can find support they need through SACASA.
Victims of sexual assault find support through SACASA
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In Southern Arizona, victims of sexual assault can find support they need through SACASA.

The Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault provides crisis services, advocacy, and therapy for survivors.

"Nationwide, we know statistically it's every minute somebody in the United States is sexual assaulted," said Katlyn Monje, SACASA director. "Only a fraction of them are actually being connected to care. So, every chance we get to connect with somebody in the hospital or through the crisis line is a big win for us."

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Unfortunately, hospital response numbers and calls into their crisis line continue to increase.

"What we're not sure of is whether or not that means more assaults are happening," Monje said. "Or are we doing better as a community by raising awareness and creating safe spaces and allowing survivors to come forward for the help that they deserve."

SACASA provides support to nearly 400 people each month.

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"We prioritize providing victim advocacy to any survivor or person in our community who's been impacted by sexual trauma.," Monje said. "We are the provider of medical forensic exams, commonly called a rape kit, and then we do therapy services: individual, family and group therapy. Everything we do is completely free of charge."

That is where your help is needed. Donations to SACASA go directly to supporting volunteers.

"Anyone can be impacted by sexual assault, and to make a difference, we all have to step up and support survivors and call for an end to sexual violence," Monje said.

You can donate to SACASA directly through this link.

KGUN 9's partners in The Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will match the first $500 in donations.

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Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $285,328.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

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