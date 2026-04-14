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Tucson restaurants help raise funds for sexual assault nonprofit Wednesday

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KGUN 9
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Posted

More than 21 restaurants in the Tucson area will take part in the annual "Dine Out for Safety" event this Wednesday, April 15.

Participating restaurants will give a portion of their sales to SACASA, the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault.

SACASA provides crisis services, advocacy, and therapy for survivors, free of charge.

"We have over 100 volunteers that are going into those restaurants and they help promote SACASA, share information about our services and sell raffle tickets," said Katlyn Monje, CEO of SACASA. "So, we've also had some amazing raffle prizes donated to us from really great partners throughout the community."

Restaurants include:

- Amore - Dove Mountain
- Batey Puerto Rican Gastronomy
- Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
- Bumsted's
- Cafe 54
- Charro Chico
- Charro Steak & Del Rey
- Charro Steak North
- All El Charro Cafe locations
- Feast
- Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro
- JoJo's Restaurant
- Mama Louisa's Italian Restaurant
- Midtown Vegan Deli & Market
- Reilly's Craft Pizza & Drink
- The Monica
- Wings & Rice
- Yellowbrick Coffee (both locations)
- Zemam's Ethiopian Cuisine

You can learn more about Wednesday's "Dine Out for Safety" event through this link.

You can also donate to SACASA directly by clicking here.

SACASA is this month's featured nonprofit with KGUN 9's "Giving Project."

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THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

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GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023
  • $17,153 - September 2023
  • $500.00 - October 2023
  • $1770.00 - November 2023
  • $5540.00 - December 2023
  • $5350.00 - January 2024
  • $4087.00 - February 2024
  • $4500.00 - March 2024
  • $1055.00 - April 2024
  • $666.48 - May 2024
  • $10,945 - June 2024
  • $1745.00 - July 2024
  • $67,037.00 - August 2024
  • $17,753.00 - September 2024
  • $3200.00 - October 2024
  • $3028.00 - November 2024
  • $5500.00 - December 2024
  • $2681.00 - January 2025
  • $1996.45 - February 2025
  • $2,600.00 - March 2025
  • $1,148.00 - April 2025
  • $2,133.18 - May 2025
  • $13,913.00 - June 2025
  • $2,325.00 - July 2025
  • $12,407.00 - August 2025
  • $9,882 - September 2025
  • $1,910 - October 2025
  • $4,126 - November 2025
  • $3,050 - December 2025
  • $7,100 - January 2026
  • $17,900 - February 2026
  • $2,860 - March 2026

TOTAL TO DATE - $288,188.60

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

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