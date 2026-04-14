Tucson restaurants help raise funds for sexual assault nonprofit Wednesday

More than 21 restaurants in the Tucson area will take part in the annual "Dine Out for Safety" event this Wednesday, April 15.

Participating restaurants will give a portion of their sales to SACASA, the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault.

SACASA provides crisis services, advocacy, and therapy for survivors, free of charge.

"We have over 100 volunteers that are going into those restaurants and they help promote SACASA, share information about our services and sell raffle tickets," said Katlyn Monje, CEO of SACASA. "So, we've also had some amazing raffle prizes donated to us from really great partners throughout the community."

Restaurants include:

- Amore - Dove Mountain

- Batey Puerto Rican Gastronomy

- Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

- Bumsted's

- Cafe 54

- Charro Chico

- Charro Steak & Del Rey

- Charro Steak North

- All El Charro Cafe locations

- Feast

- Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro

- JoJo's Restaurant

- Mama Louisa's Italian Restaurant

- Midtown Vegan Deli & Market

- Reilly's Craft Pizza & Drink

- The Monica

- Wings & Rice

- Yellowbrick Coffee (both locations)

- Zemam's Ethiopian Cuisine

You can learn more about Wednesday's "Dine Out for Safety" event through this link.

You can also donate to SACASA directly by clicking here.

SACASA is this month's featured nonprofit with KGUN 9's "Giving Project."